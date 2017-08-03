Paducah Riverfront Concert Series

The 2017 RIVERfront Concert Series is organized by the Parks Services Department. It's a FREE concert series with amazing up-and-coming musical artists, local and nationwide. Bring your lawn chairs or enjoy the steps at the riverfront and enjoy the music on Wilson Stage. Local artists take the stage from 6 until 7 pm with the nationally-known artists from 7 until 8:30 pm.

Water, Pepsi products and beverages from local craft beer breweries are available for purchase.

For more information visit paducah.travel