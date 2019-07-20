Paducah Riverfront Concert Series

Paducah Parks & Recreation has been offering great music to the community with their free summer Riverfront Concert Series. This year, concerts are scheduled on June 6, June 22, July 4, July 20, August 1, and August 17. Each concert begins at 6 pm and will end at 8:30 pm.

Wilson Stage, located just outside the flood wall right on the riverfront, comes alive for each musical evening. Bands, both from western Kentucky and traveling bands from other states, bring the best entertainment for every music lovers taste. This year’s lineup features bluegrass, folk, country, R&B, soul, Latin/classic rock. Everyone can enjoy their favorite styles of music.

New this year, four of the concerts will feature Paducah Parks and Recreation’s take on “Paint & Sip Parties” hosted by community partner Stacey Allgood, owner of Better than Ever. Twenty spots for a parent and child are available per concert. Those who sign up can paint two 11 x 14 canvases – one for each an adult and child. Canvases are $20 each. Register online today at betterthaneverhome.com

June 6—Fantastic Fathers: Paint & Popcorn

June 22—Proud to be an American: Design & Dine

July 20—The Great Outdoors: Camping, Brush & Beer

August 17—Peace, Love, Groovy: Canvas & Cookies

The concerts are free and open to all ages – even your pets! You can make it dinner and a show by grabbing food from one of the many local restaurants that downtown Paducah has to offer. To enjoy a picnic style experience remember to bring your lawn chairs, blankets, coolers with plenty of water or snacks, and get ready to enjoy a relaxing night of great music. If you plan to bring a furry friend don’t forget to follow the City of Paducah leash laws.

In case of severe weather always call your Paducah Parks Department for the latest updates on all events and programs. For questions about the Riverfront Concert Series, contact Molly Johnson or Kelsey Edwards with Paducah Parks & Recreation at 270.444.8508. Visit the Riverfront Concert Series Facebook page for additional information and for location changes due to weather.

For more information call 270.444.8508 or visit paducah.travel