Paducah Symphony Orchestra’s Annual Party

Join the Paducah Symphony Orchestra’s Board and Staff for this year’s annual party. Your $10 ticket includes complimentary hors d'oeuvres and a drink ticket. In addition to the election of new and renewing board members and officers, as well as a very exciting announcement of a new Director Emeritus, incoming Board President Mickey Brown, outgoing Board President Clay Howerton and Executive Director Katie Smith will present an overview of this past year at the PSO, as well as a preview of things to come.

For more information call 270-444-0065 or visit paducahsymphony.org