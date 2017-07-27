Paducah Symphony Orchestra’s Annual Party

Google Calendar - Paducah Symphony Orchestra’s Annual Party - 2017-07-27 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Paducah Symphony Orchestra’s Annual Party - 2017-07-27 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Paducah Symphony Orchestra’s Annual Party - 2017-07-27 00:00:00 iCalendar - Paducah Symphony Orchestra’s Annual Party - 2017-07-27 00:00:00

1857 Hotel 210 Kentucky Ave., Paducah, Kentucky 42001

Paducah Symphony Orchestra’s Annual Party

Join the Paducah Symphony Orchestra’s Board and Staff for this year’s annual party. Your $10 ticket includes complimentary hors d'oeuvres and a drink ticket. In addition to the election of new and renewing board members and officers, as well as a very exciting announcement of a new Director Emeritus, incoming Board President Mickey Brown, outgoing Board President Clay Howerton and Executive Director Katie Smith will present an overview of this past year at the PSO, as well as a preview of things to come.

For more information call 270-444-0065  or visit paducahsymphony.org

Info
1857 Hotel 210 Kentucky Ave., Paducah, Kentucky 42001 View Map
270-444-0065
Google Calendar - Paducah Symphony Orchestra’s Annual Party - 2017-07-27 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Paducah Symphony Orchestra’s Annual Party - 2017-07-27 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Paducah Symphony Orchestra’s Annual Party - 2017-07-27 00:00:00 iCalendar - Paducah Symphony Orchestra’s Annual Party - 2017-07-27 00:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Sunday

July 23, 2017

Monday

July 24, 2017

Tuesday

July 25, 2017

Wednesday

July 26, 2017

Thursday

July 27, 2017

Friday

July 28, 2017

Saturday

July 29, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™