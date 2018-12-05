Paducah Symphony Orchestra Children’s Chorus

Baptist Health Paducah 2601 Kentucky Avenue, Kentucky 42003

Paducah Symphony Orchestra Children’s Chorus

The Paducah Symphony Orchestra children’s chorus will present holiday music at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5, in the Larry Barton Atrium at Baptist Health Paducah.

The singers, ages 8 to 13, represent more than 14 area elementary and middle schools. The director is Dr. Bradley Almquist, professor of music and director of choral activities at Murray State University.

Baptist Health, a season sponsor of the symphony, invites staff, patients and visitors to the free concert.

For more information call (270) 575-2797.

Baptist Health Paducah 2601 Kentucky Avenue, Kentucky 42003
