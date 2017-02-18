Paducah Symphony's Crescendo Dinner

Paducah Symphony Orchestra’s inaugural Crescendo Dinner

All the ingredients that make for a great time are in place: wine, entertainment, food and fellowship. Upon arrival wine will be served to each guest, there will be a wine raffle featuring prestigious labels, a multicourse meal will be served by Artisan Kitchen, a jazz trio will entertain during the event and an exciting dessert auction will be led by auctioneer Chris Colson.

The evening will conclude with the PSO's first concert of the new year featuringinternationally-acclaimed flutist Eugenia Zukerman and the works of Arturo Márquez, Jacques Ibert and César Franck.

The event will take place Saturday, February 18 at 5:30 PM in the River Room at the Carson Center. Tickets are $75 per person or $1,500 for a VIP sponsorship table. VIP sponsors receive a reserved table for eight, eight prime seating tickets to the concert that evening, and sponsorship recognition.

For more information visit paducahsymphony.org