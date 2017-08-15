Paducah Welcomes Author Joseph Robertia

Joseph Robertia will travel to Paducah to present his book, Life with Forty Dogs: Misadventures of Runts, Rejects, Retirees, and Rescues. The public is invited to attend two free events to meet the author and purchase his book.

· Reading and Book Signing at McCracken County Library – August 14, 7-8 PM - Co-sponsored by the Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau

· Book Signing at Dry Ground Brewing Company – August 15, 7-10 PM - Proceeds will benefit Missing Bella and Dylan’s Dawgz Low Cost Spay/Neuter Program

This book is an invitation to understand the essence of life with forty dogs in its entirety, and through that comprehension to truly appreciate what Joseph Robertia sees every day, and never takes for granted how special it is.

Paducahan Ed Musselman, owner of Dry Ground Brewing Company, recalls hiking the Appalachian Trail with Robertia and his then fiancé, Colleen, fifteen years ago. “I’m looking forward to seeing my friends again [in Paducah]. These are amazing people sharing a real life adventure of Life with Forty Dogs.”

For the past fifteen years Joseph Robertia has been a professional writer and photographer, working for more than a decade as an outdoors reporter for various Alaska newspapers. He is a regular contributor to the Alaska Dispatch News―the state's largest newspaper. Along with his wife, Colleen, their kennel has fielded teams in the 1,000-mile Iditarod, Yukon Quest, and more than thirty other races, winning numerous Humanitarian Awards during this time.

