Paducah Zombie Walk

The walk starts at 5:30. Show up for makeup at 4 pm. (makeup will be provided for a $3 donation or 3 canned food donation). “Thriller on Broadway” performance following the walk. Costume contests for adults and kids following the “Thriller on Broadway.” Everyone is encouraged to bring canned and dry foods to donate to “Paducah Family Service Society”

For more information call (270) 331-1574