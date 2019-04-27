Paducky Derby

This year’s Paducky Derby is being held at 3pm, on April 27 on Noble Park’s Lake Montgomery. Now these aren’t real ducks, of course, they are “rubber duckies” - and they are a sight to see! The ducks will be transported and launched into the lake via dump truck, and the first to cross the finish line wins. So, what are you waiting for - sponsor a racing duck, help a local non-profit, and get your chance to win a cash prize!

All proceeds from the Paducky Derby will benefit the Merryman House, a non-profit organization which offers both residency and outreach services to meet the needs of victims of intimate partner abuse and their dependents as they strive to live free of violence in their home. The Merryman House has become a comprehensive advocacy and support center that is devoted to addressing the comprehensive needs of survivors.

The grand prize is $2,500, $1,000 for second place, and $500 for third.

For more information call (270) 443-6001 or visit duckrace.com/paducah