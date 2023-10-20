Pagan Babies Costume Challenge - Institute 193 Lexington
to
Institute 193 193 N Limestone St, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Rock House Brewing
Pagan Babies Costume Challenge
October 20, 2023
Event Date: Friday, Oct. 20, 2023
Event Time: 5 – 7 p.m.
Location: Rock House Brewing
119 Luigart Ct. Lexington, KY 40507
Admission: FREE, suggested donation $5-$10, all ages welcome
Description: Calling all up-cycled, creative costume makers! Celebrate national ReUse Day with us and all of your crafty inspiring friends. Institute 193 is collaborating with LEX Creative ReUse for this amazing event. For inspiration visit Pagan Babies at Institute 193, for materials visit LEX Creative ReUse, and for the catwalk meet us at Rock House Brewing. Pencil in the date and start dreaming, scheming and making!
For more information, please visit institute193.org