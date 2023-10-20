Pagan Babies Costume Challenge - Institute 193 Lexington

× Expand Rock House Brewing

Pagan Babies Costume Challenge

October 20, 2023

Event Date: Friday, Oct. 20, 2023

Event Time: 5 – 7 p.m.

Location: Rock House Brewing

119 Luigart Ct. Lexington, KY 40507

Admission: FREE, suggested donation $5-$10, all ages welcome

Description: Calling all up-cycled, creative costume makers! Celebrate national ReUse Day with us and all of your crafty inspiring friends. Institute 193 is collaborating with LEX Creative ReUse for this amazing event. For inspiration visit Pagan Babies at Institute 193, for materials visit LEX Creative ReUse, and for the catwalk meet us at Rock House Brewing. Pencil in the date and start dreaming, scheming and making!

For more information, please visit institute193.org