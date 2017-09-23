Pages in the Caves 2.0

Cave City Convention Center 502 Mammoth Cave Street, Cave City, Kentucky 42127

Pages in the Caves 2.0 is a multi-genre author/reader event taking place in the beautiful cave country of Kentucky. Authors from all around the country will have their books on hand to sell and sign. There will be raffles to enter with the proceeds going to The ALS Foundation KY Chapter, as well as a dinner with the authors** for VIP ticket holders.

General admission tickets are free and are available online or at the door. The first 150 people through the door will receive a commemorative tote bag filled with goodies.

VIP tickets are $25 and must be purchased online. There are only a limited number available. Purchase of a VIP ticket also grants early access to the event beginning at 10:00 am cdt. **Some authors may not be present at the dinner.

For more information visit pagesinthecaves.weebly.com/

Cave City Convention Center 502 Mammoth Cave Street, Cave City, Kentucky 42127 View Map
