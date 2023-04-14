× Expand Paige Weldon Comedy

Paige Weldon at Planet of the Tapes!

Paige Weldon is a comedian, writer and actor based in LA. You may know her stand-up from appearances on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring, or her albums Girlfriend at the Time and Uncomfortable at Best from AST Records. As an actor, she can be seen recurring on the Paramount Network’s TV reboot of Heathers, Comedy Central’s Corporate, and various commercials for which she fit the role of “woman in glasses”. She also wrote an episode for Corporate’s third season called “The Importance of Talking Sh*t by Oscar Wilde”.

Joining her are Danny Hucks and Hillary Boston!

Planet of the Tapes is a movie-themed bar with table service and unique craft mixed drinks. We've been voted #1 Best Place to See Live Comedy by the LEO Readers' Choice Awards 2 years in a row! Come see what we're all about.

We're the yellow building behind Mile Wide Brewery. All events are 21+.

Be Kind, Unwind.

Happens on the following Dates:

Apr 14, 2023, 8:00pm to 10:00pm EDT

Apr 15, 2023, 8:00pm to 10:00pm EDT

Apr 15, 2023, 10:30pm to 11:55pm EDT

For more information, please call 502.260.7541 or visit cli.re/37141-paige-weldon-at-planet-of-the-tapes