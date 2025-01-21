× Expand Oldham County Public Library Paint Night Project at Goshen: Bubble Wrap

FREE/For Adults.

There’s more than one way to paint a canvas! Paint Night Project at Goshen is an adult program that will explore utilizing different painting techniques to express your creativity and decorate your favorite space. All levels of experience are encouraged to attend. For January we'll be using bubble wrap and Q-tips to paint flowers. Registration required.

For more information call (502) 222-9713 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/