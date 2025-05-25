Paint Your Pet at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens

3rd Turn Oldham Gardens 6300 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

$30 per person/includes supplies.

Join Designs By Ber for a fun and creative Paint Your Pet class at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens. Ticketed event, includes all the supplies you’ll need, plus one drink ticket. During this 2-hour class, she’ll guide you through painting a portrait of your furry friend on an 8” x 10” canvas. All you need to do is focus on painting while she pre-sketches your pet onto the canvas for you!

To reserve your spot, please send payment via Venmo to @dylanjackson90@gmail.com. In the payment notes, include “Paint Your Pet @ 3rd Turn” and the names of anyone you’d like to sit with. Once paid, please email a picture of the pet you’d like to paint to designs.byber@yahoo.com.

For more information, please call 502.482.3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

