× Expand Sara Brown, Southern Drawl Arts Watercolor workshop participants (and their furry supervisor Shady!) at Prodigy Winery

Paint & Sip Watercolor Pet Portrait Workshop

Sip wine. Paint your pet. Create something paw-sitively special.

Join us at the beautiful Prodigy Vineyards & Winery for a relaxing, beginner-friendly Paint & Sip workshop where you’ll create a custom watercolor pet portrait—no painting experience needed!

Your ticket includes:

✅ A hand-drawn sketch of your pet based on your photo

✅ All watercolor materials (brushes, paints, paper)

✅ One beverage of your choice (wine, cocktail, or non-alcoholic)

✅ Step-by-step guidance from a friendly instructor

Whether you're honoring a beloved furry friend or creating a gift for someone else, this event is a fun, creative way to unwind and connect.

For more information visit eventbrite.com/e/1980816584727?aff=oddtdtcreator