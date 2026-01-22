Paint & Sip Watercolor Pet Portrait Workshop
to
Prodigy Vineyards & Winery 4686 Versailles Road, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
Sara Brown, Southern Drawl Arts
Watercolor workshop participants (and their furry supervisor Shady!) at Prodigy Winery
Sip wine. Paint your pet. Create something paw-sitively special.
Join us at the beautiful Prodigy Vineyards & Winery for a relaxing, beginner-friendly Paint & Sip workshop where you’ll create a custom watercolor pet portrait—no painting experience needed!
Your ticket includes:
✅ A hand-drawn sketch of your pet based on your photo
✅ All watercolor materials (brushes, paints, paper)
✅ One beverage of your choice (wine, cocktail, or non-alcoholic)
✅ Step-by-step guidance from a friendly instructor
Whether you're honoring a beloved furry friend or creating a gift for someone else, this event is a fun, creative way to unwind and connect.
For more information visit eventbrite.com/e/1980816584727?aff=oddtdtcreator