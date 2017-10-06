Paint the Street Pink

Friday, October 6, 2017

5:00pm

Join Fourth Street Live! as they host “Paint the Street Pink”. Velcro Pygmies will take the Fourth Street Live! stage at 5:45 pm. Don’t miss the pink themed cocktails along with a silent auction containing items from Bulleit Bourbon, Crown Royal and other local businesses! Those wearing pink get free entry into Howl at the Moon beginning at 5 pm. There will be a photo booth on site and Norton Healthcare will be offering scheduling and mammogram screening information.

For more information visit 4thstlive.com/events