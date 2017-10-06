Paint the Street Pink

to Google Calendar - Paint the Street Pink - 2017-10-06 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Paint the Street Pink - 2017-10-06 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Paint the Street Pink - 2017-10-06 17:00:00 iCalendar - Paint the Street Pink - 2017-10-06 17:00:00

Fourth Street Live! 411 S. Fourth Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Paint the Street Pink

Friday, October 6, 2017

5:00pm

Join Fourth Street Live! as they host “Paint the Street Pink”. Velcro Pygmies will take the Fourth Street Live! stage at 5:45 pm. Don’t miss the pink themed cocktails along with a silent auction containing items from Bulleit Bourbon, Crown Royal and other local businesses! Those wearing pink get free entry into Howl at the Moon beginning at 5 pm. There will be a photo booth on site and Norton Healthcare will be offering scheduling and mammogram screening information.

For more information visit 4thstlive.com/events 

Info
Fourth Street Live! 411 S. Fourth Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers
502-584-7170
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Paint the Street Pink - 2017-10-06 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Paint the Street Pink - 2017-10-06 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Paint the Street Pink - 2017-10-06 17:00:00 iCalendar - Paint the Street Pink - 2017-10-06 17:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Saturday

September 23, 2017

Sunday

September 24, 2017

Monday

September 25, 2017

Tuesday

September 26, 2017

Wednesday

September 27, 2017

Thursday

September 28, 2017

Friday

September 29, 2017

Submit Yours