Painting Party - La Grange Community Center
to
La Grange Community Center YMCA 307 W Jefferson St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
×
Oldham County Parks & Rec
Painting Party!
Painting Party - La Grange Community Center
Must register/$35 per person
Join staff at the La Grange Community Center for a Painting Party! No experience necessary. Open for all ages.
For more information, please call 502.222.1433 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/
Info
La Grange Community Center YMCA 307 W Jefferson St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Education & Learning, Kids & Family, This & That