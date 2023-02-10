Painting Party - La Grange Community Center

to

La Grange Community Center YMCA 307 W Jefferson St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Painting Party - La Grange Community Center

Must register/$35 per person

Join staff at the La Grange Community Center for a Painting Party! No experience necessary. Open for all ages.

For more information, please call 502.222.1433 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

La Grange Community Center YMCA 307 W Jefferson St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Education & Learning, Kids & Family, This & That
502.222.1433
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Painting Party - La Grange Community Center - 2023-02-10 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Painting Party - La Grange Community Center - 2023-02-10 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Painting Party - La Grange Community Center - 2023-02-10 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Painting Party - La Grange Community Center - 2023-02-10 18:00:00 ical