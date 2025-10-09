Painting Pumpkins Workshop

to

Makerspace Western Kentucky 130 North Seminary Street , Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

🎃🎨 Painting Pumpkins w/Chris Wallace 🎨🎃

🗓 Date: Thursday, Oct 9, 2025

🕒 Time: 5:30-7pm

📍 Location: Makerspace Wky. 130 N Seminary St. Madisonville, KY

Celebrate the season with a cozy evening of pumpkin-themed canvas painting! No experience needed — we’ll guide you step-by-step as you create your own autumn-inspired masterpiece.

✨ What’s Included:

✔️ 6×6 canvas & all painting supplies -choose your favorite fall colors!

✔️ Step-by-step instruction

✔️ A beautiful painting to take home

👩‍🎨 Perfect for friends or solo painters who love fall vibes!

For more information call ​270.825.8144 or visit makerspacewky.com

Info

Makerspace Western Kentucky 130 North Seminary Street , Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Crafts, Education & Learning, Workshops
to
Google Calendar - Painting Pumpkins Workshop - 2025-10-09 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Painting Pumpkins Workshop - 2025-10-09 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Painting Pumpkins Workshop - 2025-10-09 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Painting Pumpkins Workshop - 2025-10-09 17:30:00 ical