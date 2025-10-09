Painting Pumpkins Workshop
to
Makerspace Western Kentucky 130 North Seminary Street , Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Makerspace Western Kentucky
Painting Pumpkins Infographic
🎃🎨 Painting Pumpkins w/Chris Wallace 🎨🎃
🗓 Date: Thursday, Oct 9, 2025
🕒 Time: 5:30-7pm
📍 Location: Makerspace Wky. 130 N Seminary St. Madisonville, KY
Celebrate the season with a cozy evening of pumpkin-themed canvas painting! No experience needed — we’ll guide you step-by-step as you create your own autumn-inspired masterpiece.
✨ What’s Included:
✔️ 6×6 canvas & all painting supplies -choose your favorite fall colors!
✔️ Step-by-step instruction
✔️ A beautiful painting to take home
👩🎨 Perfect for friends or solo painters who love fall vibes!
For more information call 270.825.8144 or visit makerspacewky.com