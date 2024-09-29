Painting Workshop with Parks & Rec

Wendell Moore Park 1551 N. Hwy. 393, Crestwood, Kentucky 40031

Painting Workshop with Parks & Rec

$45 per person.

Join Oldham County Parks & Rec at the John Black Community Center for a fun afternoon of crafting. Choose from either a porch sitter or a door hanger. All supplies will be provided to create a beautiful craft. Bring a friend and be entered into a drawing for a free gift. Registration Deadline September 8, 2024.

For more information call (502) 225-0655 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Crafts, Parents, Workshops
