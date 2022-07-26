× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Paleobotany in Kentucky at Yew Dell

$15 - $25 per person

Cortland Eble, geologist for 32 years with the Kentucky Geological Survey, digs into Paleobotany – or fossilized plants – in this workshop geared for all ages! Cortland will talk about the unique characteristics and requirements for plants to fossilize, and have touchable fossil samples collected from around Kentucky. Following this presentation, join a Yew Dell staff member for a walk around the gardens to see living plants related to the fossils.

