× Expand Palmetto Moon Southern lifestyle retailer Palmetto Moon is opening its first Kentucky store at Fayette Mall on March 25th

Palmetto Moon Lexington Grand Opening Celebration

Palmetto Moon is opening our first Kentucky store! Come be part of the Grand Opening Celebration on Saturday, March 25th at Fayette Mall!

This family-friendly event features giveaways, grand prize drawings, live music, local vendors and more to welcome Lexington residents and visitors into the authentic Palmetto Moon shopping experience. Plus, the festivities continue through Sunday, March 26th.

Full details on Palmetto Moon’s Grand Opening Celebration at its new Lexington store, including a timeline of events, can be found on the official Facebook page, https://fb.me/e/Ei7qLloB2

SATURDAY, March 25th

10am – 2pm

- Door prizes and DJ

- The first 200 customers to spend $40 or more will receive a free YETI Tumbler

- 'Spin to Win' prizes every 20 minutes

- Hourly grand prizes from brands like YETI, Swig and more

- One new Palmetto Perks Loyalty member will receive 1000 perks points ($75 OFF!)

3pm – 5pm

- Live music by Kara Shepherd,, sweet treats from Maddie’s Cookie Co., and more

SUNDAY, March 26th

- The first 200 customers to spend $40 or more will receive a free YETI Tumbler

- One new Palmetto Perks Loyalty member will receive 1000 perks points ($75 OFF!)

Palmetto Moon is a Southern lifestyle retailer offering brands such as YETI, Simply Southern, Chubbies, Hey Dude, Vineyard Vines, Columbia, Southern Marsh, Local Boy and more! We also have a wide variety of collegiate products and local/regional brands - we are your ultimate gift destination!

For more information, please visit fb.me/e/Ei7qLloB2