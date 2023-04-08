Palmetto Moon Louisville Grand Opening Celebration

Mall of St. Matthews 5000 Shelbyville Road, Kentucky

Palmetto Moon Louisville Grand Opening Celebration

Southern lifestyle retailer Palmetto Moon has arrived in Kentucky! Come celebrate the opening of our Louisville store with hourly grand prize drawings, giveaways, live music and more on Saturday, April 8th. Festivities run 10am to 5pm at Palmetto Moon’s new location at Mall St. Matthews.

For full details, head to the official Facebook event page at https://fb.me/e/KdxoLlQl

