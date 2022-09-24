Pancake breakfast & Golf scramble Supporting Alpha Pregnancy Center

× Expand Janie Corley Pancake Breakfast and Golf Scramble

Learn by doing! Harvest ingredients on the farm for breakfast, grind wheat and help make pancakes fresh from the farm, learn some history about breakfast, and see first hand why farmers are so important! Join us on September 24 for a behind the scenes tour of the farm to find out how the farmer makes your breakfast! Help plant the ingredients, learn how to turn wheat in to pancakes, and learn lots more about breakfast from the farm – all in the Batter Capital of the World!

Want to play mini-golf and support a great ministry? Put together a team of four and register to play at the Alpha Alternative Mini Golf Scramble supporting Alpha Pregnancy, also happening on September 24! Or can't play but want to support their ministry? Register to have your name or your business name as a hole sponsor!! More information coming soon.

For more information call (270) 269–2434 or visit christianwayfarm.com