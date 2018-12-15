Pancakes in Pajamas with Santa & Mrs. Claus

Letcher County Tourism will host Pancakes in Pajama’s with Santa & Mrs. Claus this Saturday, December 15 from 9 AM – 12 PM at the Pine Mountain Grill, located in Whitesburg, KY.

For only $15, kids can enjoy an unlimited breakfast buffet featuring a build your own pancake bar, Santa’s little helpers craft station and a picture with Mr. & Mrs. Claus by Letcher County Photographer Tonya Creech Aslinger. Additional photos will be available for $5 each.

Festive face painting will also be offered by Letcher County Native Dustin Duty for an additional charge.

Parents can join their little ones with the purchase of an all-you-can-eat grown-up buffet for only $10. Tickets can be purchased in advance, through the online Tourism Facebook event, or day of

at the Pine Mountain Grill.

All proceeds raised will support the continued growth of Tourism in Letcher County & the surrounding region.

Buy your tickets today & make plans to join Santa & Mrs. Claus for Pancakes in Pajama’s this Saturday, December 15th at the Pine Mountain Grill.

For more information visit discoverletcher.com/upcomingevents