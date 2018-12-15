Pancakes in Pajamas with Santa & Mrs. Claus

to Google Calendar - Pancakes in Pajamas with Santa & Mrs. Claus - 2018-12-15 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pancakes in Pajamas with Santa & Mrs. Claus - 2018-12-15 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pancakes in Pajamas with Santa & Mrs. Claus - 2018-12-15 09:00:00 iCalendar - Pancakes in Pajamas with Santa & Mrs. Claus - 2018-12-15 09:00:00

Pine Mountain Grill 45 US-119, Whitesburg, Kentucky 41858

 Pancakes in Pajamas with Santa & Mrs. Claus

Letcher County Tourism will host Pancakes in Pajama’s with Santa & Mrs. Claus this Saturday, December 15 from 9 AM – 12 PM at the Pine Mountain Grill, located in Whitesburg, KY.

For only $15, kids can enjoy an unlimited breakfast buffet featuring a build your own pancake bar, Santa’s little helpers craft station and a picture with Mr. & Mrs. Claus by Letcher County Photographer Tonya Creech Aslinger. Additional photos will be available for $5 each.

Festive face painting will also be offered by Letcher County Native Dustin Duty for an additional charge.

Parents can join their little ones with the purchase of an all-you-can-eat grown-up buffet for only $10. Tickets can be purchased in advance, through the online Tourism Facebook event, or day of

at the Pine Mountain Grill.

All proceeds raised will support the continued growth of Tourism in Letcher County & the surrounding region.

Buy your tickets today & make plans to join Santa & Mrs. Claus for Pancakes in Pajama’s this Saturday, December 15th at the Pine Mountain Grill.

For more information visit  discoverletcher.com/upcomingevents 

Info
Pine Mountain Grill 45 US-119, Whitesburg, Kentucky 41858 View Map
to Google Calendar - Pancakes in Pajamas with Santa & Mrs. Claus - 2018-12-15 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pancakes in Pajamas with Santa & Mrs. Claus - 2018-12-15 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pancakes in Pajamas with Santa & Mrs. Claus - 2018-12-15 09:00:00 iCalendar - Pancakes in Pajamas with Santa & Mrs. Claus - 2018-12-15 09:00:00

Tags

Dec Jan Cover

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Tuesday

December 11, 2018

Wednesday

December 12, 2018

Thursday

December 13, 2018

Friday

December 14, 2018

Saturday

December 15, 2018

Sunday

December 16, 2018

Monday

December 17, 2018

Submit Yours