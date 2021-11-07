Panda Party at the Kentucky Science Center

If you visit Kentucky Science Center this Sunday, you might find yourself in the midst of a little Panda-monium. Supported by My Big Little Adventure, Kentucky Science Center’s Panda-monium Panda Party provides young panda lovers and their families the chance to dress up in black and white and enjoy panda-themed activities as they explore their favorite local Science Center. Happening Sunday, November 7th from 10:00AM to 4:00PM, all guests can explore panda footprints and compare them to other animals, enjoy panda story time, and try their hand at creating a paper panda mask. MakerPlace will get in on the Panda-monium as well, with personalized laser-engraved panda keychains available for $5. Prizes will be awarded throughout the day to visitors in costume, and guests can cap off their day by purchasing tickets to a showing of Pandas 3D in our 4-story digital theater. Panda-monium is made possible thanks to the sponsorship of My Big Little Adventure, which offers a continually updated road map of activities, events and resources designed especially for children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. New and existing My Big Little Adventure members will enjoy free admission to Kentucky Science Center on the day of the event, along with free tickets to view Pandas 3D (while supplies last). Join the My Big Little Adventure family at mybiglittleadventure.org/sign-up to receive your promo code for free admission to Panda-monium. Kentucky Science Center is located at 727 W. Main Street on Louisville’s historic Museum Row and is open to the public seven days a week from 9:30AM to 5:00PM. Our 50,000 square feet of space allows families plenty of opportunity to explore, experiment, and Do Science. To protect our youngest guests, many of whom may not yet be eligible for the vaccine, Kentucky Science Center requires masking for everyone ages 2 and over. Reserve your tickets now by visiting kysci.org/visit.

For more information call (502) 560-7153 or visit kysci.org