Pandora Productions presents She Kills Monsters

SHE KILLS MONSTERS by Qui Nguyen
Feb. 7, 8, 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22 at 7:30pm
Feb. 9 and 23 at 5:30pm
Feb. 16 at 2:30pm
The Evans sisters were never very close, but after Tilly's death, Agnes will risk life, limb, and relationship to change that. Join her party on an epic D&D campaign filled with sexy sidekicks, cheerleading succubi, and the secrets Tilly never told her. Fantasy meets dramatic comedy in this homage to the geek and warrior within us all. Directed by Mollie Murk.
For more information visit pandoraprods.org