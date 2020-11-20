× Expand Daily Independent Decorated trees and trains on display in the Paramount Arts Center

The Paramount Arts Center Festival of Trees and Trains "Hometown Holiday"

The Festival of Trees and Trains is a ten day annual event that is the largest fundraiser of the Paramount Woman’s Association. This event supports the Education Department of the Paramount Arts Center, which provides an enriching, creative and theatrical outlet for our community.

The Festival features fantastically decorated trees, amazing entertainment, fun children's activities, incredible food, local shopping and so much more!

For more information visit pacfott.org