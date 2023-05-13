Paranormal Investigations at Big Bone Lick State Park

*PREREGISTRATION IS REQUIRED*

Join park staff and the ESP Encounters of Supernatural Phenomena investigators for a night of paranormal investigation! We will be using a variety of investigative tools to explore various areas throughout the park.

May 13 is Junior Paranormal Investigation night! Participants 16 and under are welcome to participate with an adult accompanying them.

Please meet at the Museum at 8:30 p.m. Preregistration is required. 16 and up. $25.00 per person per tour. Contact the park office at 859.384.3522 ext. 4 to preregister.

Per Person: $25.00

For more information, please call 859.384.3522 ext. 4 or visit parks.ky.gov/union/events/events/paranormal-investigations