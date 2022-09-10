Paranormal Tour – Payton Samuel Head Family Museum

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Paranormal Tour of the Payton Samuel Head Family Museum. Join us for an exclusive evening tour of the house that was once home to the prominent Head family. Paranormal investigators will lead the tour.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

History, This & That
