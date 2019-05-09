Paris Storytelling Festival

Downtown Paris Main Street, Kentucky 40361

Paris Storytelling Festival

This is the third annual storytelling festival in Paris. We offer four workshops beginning Thursday evening at 6:00 p.m. with a writers' workshop, a branded workshop for business owners Friday from 3-5:00 p.m., a jam session at the Hopewell Museum from 10-11:00 a.m. and preschool concert at 10:30-11:00 both on Saturday. We have free ghost storytelling on Friday evening, free storytelling by nationally known tellers at 10:00 a.m. Saturday and again at 2:00 p.m. and a dinner with storytelling at the courthouse on Saturday evening. Sunday, May 12, we have storytellers at three (maybe four) of the local churches.

The only cost are the writers' workshop for $20, the branded workshop for $25 and the dinner for $35. There will be dinner provided by the First Christian Church before the ghost storytelling on Friday which has a small fee as a fund raiser for the church and is optional.

The times vary from day to day visit website for schedule.

For more information call (859) 707-6890 or visit parisstoryfest.com

Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
