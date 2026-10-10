Paris Storytellling Festival

Storytelling is an art. Our festival is May 7-9 in Paris, Kentucky. This year we have paid Sheila Arnold from Virginia, to write and perform a story at Cane Ridge Shrine about the revival there in the 1800's. She performs as a black slave attending the revival. Her story will be performed Friday afternoon at She joins our cast of performers who come from throughout the US including. Bil Lepp from West Virginia, Charlotte Blake Austin from Pennsylvania, Josh Goforth and Michael Reno Harrell from North Carolina, and Pippa White from Nebraska. Dates are May 7-9

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