Park Equine Kentucky Classique Horse Trials

The Park Equine Hospital Kentucky Classique Horse Trials is a 3-day-eventing competition and a United States Eventing Association (USEA) sanctioned event. All levels will be competing in Dressage, Cross Country and Show Jumping.

For more information call 859-621-2479 or visit kyevents.net/ky-classique-horse-trial