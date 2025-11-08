Parkway Holiday Market
Parkway Plaza Mall 401 Madison Square Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Join the Parkway Plaza Mall for their Parkway Holiday Market! This event features the Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library’s Holiday Craft Fair and Mall Stores and offers community members a chance to shop for holiday crafts and other goods! Questions??
For more information call 270-825-2680 or visit https://visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/parkway-holiday-market/
