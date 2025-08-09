× Expand The Plaza Theatre Parrots of the Caribbean: A Salute to Jimmy Buffett LIVE at The Plaza Theatre

Parrots of the Caribbean: A Salute to Jimmy Buffett LIVE

The Parrots of the Caribbean, a.k.a. POTC Band, bring a high-energy, original Trop-Rock stage show that “puts the ROCK in Tropical Rock”—all while paying a festive salute to Jimmy Buffett!

With seasoned musicians delivering a blend of Zydeco, Rock, Country, original hits, and Buffett’s greatest songs, the Parrots of the Caribbean have earned acclaim as the #1 Jimmy Buffett Tribute Act in the Country. They’ve delighted audiences across the USA and Canada for over a decade!

In April 2012, the band was honored to perform for our troops in Okinawa, Japan. While there, officers described them not only as their favorite show but also as the “Best Tribute Act we’ve ever had!” What an honor it was!

For more information, please call 270-361-2101 or visit historicplaza.com/