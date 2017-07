Party in the Park!

The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning opened its doors to the public on September 11, 1992. This year, we are proud to celebrate 25 years of empowering people to explore and express their voices!

Come celebrate with us on Saturday, September 9, 4:00-7:00 pm in Gratz Park! We'll have carnival snacks, backyard games, face painting, live music from the Debraun Thomas Trio, and much more fun for the whole family!

For more information visit carnegiecenterlex.org