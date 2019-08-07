Party on the Purple People Bridge in Newport

The free summer party series, which includes live music, food trucks, and drinks,

Party on the Purple will be on Wednesday nights from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. from May 1 to August 7, with different live bands taking the stage in the middle of the bridge. The parties also include food trucks, soft drinks, and beer, wine, and spirits. Partygoers once again will be able to purchase Party on the Purple’s signature cocktail, “The Purple Breeze” made with Svedka Vodka.

For more information visit purplepeoplebridge.com