Party on the Purple People Bridge in Newport
The Purple People Bridge/Newport on the Levee 1 Levee Way, Newport, Kentucky 41071
Party on the Purple People Bridge in Newport
The free summer party series, which includes live music, food trucks, and drinks,
Party on the Purple will be on Wednesday nights from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. from April 15th to August 5th, with different live bands taking the stage in the middle of the bridge.
For more information visit purplepeoplebridge.com
Info
The Purple People Bridge/Newport on the Levee 1 Levee Way, Newport, Kentucky 41071 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink