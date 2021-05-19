Party on the Purple People Bridge in Newport

The free summer party series, which includes live music, food trucks, and drinks,

Party on the Purple will be on Wednesday nights from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. from May 5th to August 4th, with different live bands taking the stage in the middle of the bridge.

May 5 – Cinco De Mayo Night

Vinyl Countdown

May 12 – 80’s Night

The Whammies

May 19 – Single’s Night

DJ ETrayn

May 26 – Dog Night

Doghouse

June 2 – Military Appreciation Night

Trailer Park Floosies

June 9 – Night at the Races

Pandora Effect

June 16 – Dog Night

What She Said

June 23 – Pride Night

HiFI Honey

June 30 – Red White and Blue

The Everyday People Band

July 7 – Casino Night

Party Town

July 14 – 70’s Night

Marsha Brady

July 21 – Luau Night

The SunBurners

July 28 – Dog Night

3 Day Rule

Aug 4 – Grande Finale Night

Swan

For more information visit purplepeoplebridge.com