Party on the Purple People Bridge in Newport

The Glier’s Goetta “Party on the Purple” weekly summer series kicks off on Wednesday, May 17, with local cover band 3 Piece Revival. The Wednesday night parties will run for 12 consecutive weeks.

A portion of the proceeds from the events will go toward repainting and maintaining the 120-year-old Purple People Bridge. The weekly party and concert series is coming to the bridge this summer thanks to ColdIron Enterprises Inc., Glier’s Meats Inc., and the Newport Southbank Bridge Company.

The parties, which are open to the public, are held each Wednesday night from 5 to 10 p.m. from May 17 to Aug. 2, with different live bands taking the stage in the middle of the bridge during the course of the summer.

The events will include beer, food trucks, soft drinks, wine, and spirits. Partygoers also will be able to purchase Party on the Purple’s signature purple cocktail made with Svedka Vodka.

For more information visit purplepeoplebridge.com