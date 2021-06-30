Party on the Purple People Bridge in Newport
to
The Purple People Bridge/Newport on the Levee 1 Levee Way, Newport, Kentucky 41071
The free summer party series, which includes live music, food trucks, and drinks,
Party on the Purple will be on Wednesday nights from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. from May 5th to August 4th, with different live bands taking the stage in the middle of the bridge.
- May 5 – Cinco De Mayo Night
- Vinyl Countdown
- May 12 – 80’s Night
- The Whammies
- May 19 – Single’s Night
- DJ ETrayn
- May 26 – Dog Night
- Doghouse
- June 2 – Military Appreciation Night
- Trailer Park Floosies
- June 9 – Night at the Races
- Pandora Effect
- June 16 – Dog Night
- What She Said
- June 23 – Pride Night
- HiFI Honey
- June 30 – Red White and Blue
- The Everyday People Band
- July 7 – Casino Night
- Party Town
- July 14 – 70’s Night
- Marsha Brady
- July 21 – Luau Night
- The SunBurners
- July 28 – Dog Night
- 3 Day Rule
- Aug 4 – Grande Finale Night
- Swan
For more information visit purplepeoplebridge.com
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Outdoor