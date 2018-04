Georgetown Party on the Square – Concert Series

Sit back in a lawn chair or relax on a blanket and enjoy live performances from some of the hottest central Kentucky bands! The Party on the Square summer concert series features a wide-range of genres including music from older classics to today’s latest hits. Bring your kids, your neighbors, your pets, & most importantly… your dancing shoes!

7-10 p.m. Free to the public! Downtown Georgetown.

For information call (502) 863-5424 or visit gtown.org/