Party Under the Pavilion

Come downtown to enjoy the First Party Under the Pavilion on Thursday, April 25th from 5-8 PM! Grab a drink while you enjoy live music, food, and shop local vendors!

For more information call (270) 782-0800 or visit visitbgky.com/event/party-under-the-pavilion/4475/