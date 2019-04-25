Party Under the Pavilion
SoKY Marketplace 636 Center Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Party Under the Pavilion
Come downtown to enjoy the First Party Under the Pavilion on Thursday, April 25th from 5-8 PM! Grab a drink while you enjoy live music, food, and shop local vendors!
For more information call (270) 782-0800 or visit visitbgky.com/event/party-under-the-pavilion/4475/
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Crafts, Outdoor