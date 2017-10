“Passages” Paintings by Carolyn Hisel

From October 14th until November 7, B. Deemer Gallery will exhibit the last paintings of Carolyn Young Hisel. We feel a great loss since her unexpected passing this past May and will sorely miss her vibrant spirit and friendship.

Exhibit Dates: October 14 – November 7, 2017

Hours: M - F 10 - 5:30, Sat 10 - 3

Location: B. Deemer Gallery 2650 Frankfort Ave, Lou, KY 40206

Carolyn Young Hisel 1942 – 2017

For more information visit bdeemer.com