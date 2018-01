Patches and Pieces: Kentucky Quilts

Kentucky quilts displayed at Wickland, the Home of Three Governors, 550 Bloomfield Road, Bardstown, Kentucky

Saturday, March 24, 2018, 10:00am – 4:00pm. Admission $15.00. Sponsored by Nelson County Democratic Women’s Club.

For more information email dixieh@bardstowncable.net or call 502-507-0808