Patio Launch Party at High Stakes Rooftop Grill

High Stakes Rooftop Grill is celebrating the new season in style, and

you’re invited! Kick off spring with breathtaking city views, a fresh

seasonal menu, and handcrafted cocktails. Indulge in our brand-new

spring menu, expertly crafted by Chef Fink. Sip on signature

cocktails, specially curated by Beverage Manager William Jones.

Soak in the stunning rooftop ambiance as we welcome warmer days

ahead! Don’t miss out on this unforgettable evening of great food,

refreshing drinks, and skyline views. Gather your friends and join us

as we toast to spring!

RSVP now and let’s raise a glass to the season

For more information call (502) 576-4646 or visit highstakesgrill.com