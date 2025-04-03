Patio Launch Party at High Stakes Rooftop Grill
to
Tempo by Hilton 710 E Jefferson Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Patio Launch Party at High Stakes Rooftop Grill
High Stakes Rooftop Grill is celebrating the new season in style, and
you’re invited! Kick off spring with breathtaking city views, a fresh
seasonal menu, and handcrafted cocktails. Indulge in our brand-new
spring menu, expertly crafted by Chef Fink. Sip on signature
cocktails, specially curated by Beverage Manager William Jones.
Soak in the stunning rooftop ambiance as we welcome warmer days
ahead! Don’t miss out on this unforgettable evening of great food,
refreshing drinks, and skyline views. Gather your friends and join us
as we toast to spring!
RSVP now and let’s raise a glass to the season
For more information call (502) 576-4646 or visit highstakesgrill.com