Patriot Preview Day at University of The Cumberlands

University of the Cumberlands (UC) is hosting Patriot Preview Day on Saturday, February 17, 2018. Patriot Preview Day is organized for high school seniors and their families, giving them the opportunity to experience the life of a Cumberlands student for a day.

Prospective students will meet with current students, faculty and staff, as well as representatives from athletic teams and academic departments. They will learn how to get involved with campus organizations such as Student Services, Baptist Campus Ministries, and Campus Activities Board. A representative from Cumberlands’ international offices will also be present to discuss study abroad options in France, Spain, Costa Rica, and Ireland.

Families of potential Patriots are encouraged to attend presentations about financial aid, academics, athletics and student life. During this time, high school students will be able to ask their own questions about campus and learn all about the admissions process.

After a provided lunch for students and families, all Patriot Preview Day participants will be offered tickets to a number of athletic events, since Cumberlands’ basketball, softball, baseball, and men’s lacrosse teams will all be competing that afternoon. Other activities are also planned throughout the day to give prospective students and their families the complete Cumberlands experience.

For more information call 606.539.4241 or visit ucumberlands.edu/admissions/ppd.