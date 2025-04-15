× Expand The Filson Historical Society Jim Holmberg, the Filson Historical Society Curator Emeritus

The Patriotic Clark Family: From the American Revolution to Kentucky and the Pacific Ocean

Jim Holmberg, a former Curator for the Filson Historical Society, will be the featured speaker on April 15th for the kickoff of a special new series focusing on America’s 250th birthday in 2026. With Liberty & Justice For All! is a series of four programs created by the Shelby County Historical Society & the Countdown to USA 250! Committee. Each program will highlight an aspect surrounding the Revolutionary War era. Holmberg is known for writing and lecturing on a variety of topics; his main focus is the Lewis and Clark Expedition with special emphasis on William Clark and York. This program begins at 6 pm and will take place at the Carnegie Library Center, 731 College St., Shelbyville.

The prominent Clark family contributed greatly to the settlement of Kentucky. Many are familiar with General George Rogers Clark, founder of Louisville and Revolutionary War hero. His brother William Clark was co-leader of the Lewis and Clark Expedition. Their sister Lucy married William Croghan, owner of Locust Grove. Mulberry Hill was the name of the Clark family home in Jefferson County, KY.

A native of Louisville, Holmberg received a BA in history and MA in American History from the University of Louisville. He joined the staff of The Filson Historical Society in May 1982 and currently serves in a part-time capacity as the Filson Historical Society Curator Emeritus. He is also a former history instructor at the University of Louisville and for the continuing education program at Bellarmine University.

The SAR (Sons of the American Revolution, Gov. Isaac Shelby Chapter), DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution, Isaac Shelby Chapter), Painted Stone Settlers, Inc., and Shelby County Public Library are partnering with the Shelby County Historical Society to present this series of four programs. Future programs include: May 13th – A Hero’s Welcome: LaFayette Returns - Julien Icher, President, The Lafayette Trail, Inc.; July 15th – Into the Bluegrass - Mel Hankla, Owner/CEO American Historic Services, Educator, Writer, and authority on the history surrounding the Kentucky Longrifle; and August 19th – Pulling up Roots: Moving to the Kentucky Frontier in the Midst of War - Nancy O’Malley, Author and Archeologist responsible for surveying and unearthing artifacts from the original Painted Stone Station site in Shelby County, KY. All programs will be open to the public and free of charge. The May 13th program will take place at the Shelby County Historical Society Museum & Stargazer Plaza. All others at the Carnegie Library Center.

For more information call 5025135555 or visit shelbykyhistory.org