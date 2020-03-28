Paul Frazer Memorial Combined Test & Dressage

The Paul Frazer Memorial Combined Test and Dressage Competition is dedicated to a former CKRH Board Member who for years worked to remove physical barriers to handicapped young people in our schools. Paul designed the first handicapped bus in the Fayette County Public Schools, and his design later served as a model for all handicapped buses in Kentucky. As Director of Maintenance for Fayette County schools, Paul oversaw the construction of handicapped ramps, installation of elevators and other structural remodeling to ensure access for every student.

Paul's work with the handicapped and his interest in horses came together in the 1980s when he and his wife, Betty, accompanied a friend to her riding lesson. Paul was so impressed with CKRH that he volunteered to help do whatever was needed. We miss seeing Paul, but evidence of his work is around us always. This annual show is dedicated to his memory. It's our way of saying, “Thank you,” and maybe it is his way of ensuring that CKRH continues to provide recreational, therapeutic and socialization opportunities to students of all ages.

For more information call (859) 231-7066 or visit ckrh.org