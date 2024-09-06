Paula Cole at Mallard Hall
Mallard Hall Estate 18701 Shelbyville Road , Louisville, Kentucky 40023
Join us for an unforgettable evening at Mallard Hall Estate for an intimate outdoor concert featuring the music of Grammy-award-winning artist, Paula Cole. This exclusive VIP experience is sure to be an evening of luxury and unparalleled enjoyment.
For more information visit mallardhallky.com
Info
Concerts & Live Music