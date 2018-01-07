Paw Patrol Live!: Race to the Rescue

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Paw Patrol Live!: Race to the Rescue

lt’s the day of the Great Adventure Bay Race between Adventure Bay’s Mayor Goodway and Foggy Bottom’s Mayor Humdinger, but Mayor Goodway is nowhere to be found. PAW Patrol to the rescue! Ryder summons Marshall, Chase, Skye, Rubble, Rocky, Zuma and Everest to rescue Mayor Goodway and to run the race in her place.

Whitney Hall, Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.,

6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5; 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6; 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7.

$22-$68.50.

For more information call 502-584-7777

