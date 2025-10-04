× Expand Humane Society of Oldham County Paws in the Park

Fetch some fun this fall at PAWS IN THE PARK on Oct 4th 11am-2pm at N. Oldham Lions Club. This family-friendly event benefits the Humane Society of Oldham County and is loaded with exciting activities for both people and pups alike. Music food vendors bouncy slides face painting online auction items craft beer tasting and (of course!) adoptable dogs are all waiting for the humans. While we have a fun filled day for the dogs with doggie pools agility courses Rocket Run Dog Race best dressed contest NEW THIS YEAR- Dog Lure Course and much more. We are suggesting a $10 donation for adults and $5 for children 12 older to help our community animals in need. It is going to be a tail-waggin good time!

For more information call (502) 222-7537 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/